Roger Allen Stephens, 62, of Marengo passed away Tuesday, February 26 , 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 21, 1956 in Biloxi, MS, to the late Paul Stephens, and Betty (Adkins) Stephens of Marengo.

Roger was a funny, kind man who loved his family more than anything. He loved to golf, watch sports, and hang out with his friends. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to his Mom, Roger is survived by his wife of 35 years Kim (Puttick), his son Gabe (Kaily) and their daughters Paizley and Lynnen who he was so proud of, and his daughter Jennifer, all of Marengo.

He is also survived by brother Rick of Delaware and Randy of Columbus; nephews Rick and his daughter Avery of Marion, and Jason of Delaware; and niece Laura (Heather Hobbs) and their daughters Abby and Kyler of Delaware. He was loved by the Puttick, Adkins and Stephens families, and many, many friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his father Paul, grandparents Paul and Maddie Stephens and Emmett and Ina Adkins. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sunbury Eagles, 235 N. Columbus St,, Sunbury, OH. The family would like to thank all of his family and friends for the outpouring of love and support during this time.

Condolences and special memories may be shared at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.