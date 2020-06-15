Roger L. Primmer, age 80 of Naples, Florida, formerly of Deerfield and Lake Forest, Illinois, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Presence Nazarethville facility in Des Plaines, Illinois. He was born on November 3, 1939, in Cardington, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Irene (Fiant) Primmer and he spent his early years living and working on the family farm.

Roger was a 1957 graduate of Chester-Franklin High School in Chesterville, Ohio, where he was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and football. He then went on to receive a B.S. in Mathematics from Capital University in 1962, where he continued his baseball career as an outfielder. He also received an M.A. in Actuarial Science from University of Michigan in 1964.

Roger had a long and fulfilling career as an actuary. He was a Partner with Hewitt Associates from 1966 to 1995, then a Principal at Yaffe & Company from 1996 to 2005. He attained Fellowship in the Society of Actuaries and he was involved with the University of Michigan Alumni Association.

Roger is survived by 3 children: Heather (Eric) Adams of Glenview, Illinois; Erin (Robert) Solis of Skokie, Illinois; and Ryan (Lisa) Primmer of Darien, Connecticut; brother Stanley (Jane) Primmer of Brunswick, Maine; and 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by stepsiblings: Patricia Callaghan, Beverly Dexter, Susan Hendriksen and David Tapp.

Roger enjoyed life to the fullest. He served as Alumni Recruiting Coordinator for the Chicago area for the University of Michigan football team and he coached his children's youth baseball, softball, and basketball teams. He loved animals and provided shelter for many rescued animals over the years.

Roger was an avid golfer and won many tournaments during his playing days. He enjoyed boating with his family and being outdoors in the sunshine. Roger will be greatly missed by many.

Friends and family may call on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:30 PM at Gompf Funeral Service in Cardington, Ohio. A mass of Christian burial will follow immediately at 1:30PM with Father Thomas Buffer officiating and the burial will take place in the Glendale Union Cemetery.

A memorial service for Roger will be held in the Chicago area later this year. Those wishing to share a memory of Roger or to express a condolence to the Primmer family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.