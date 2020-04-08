Mt. Gilead: Rollin L. Brewer passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in OSU Wexner Medical Center following a long illness. He was 72.

He was born December 3, 1947 in Galion to the late Wilbur and Katherine (Schelk) Brewer and was graduated from Northmor High School in 1966.

A U.S. Army veteran, Rollin served two years as a military policeman.

Rollin worked in construction for over 20 years with Trucco Construction.

On December 31, 2002 he married Lori (Thornton) Brewer with whom he celebrated 17 years.

He was a member of E.B. Rinehart American Legion and enjoyed working in the garden and especially mowing the yard. He spent countless hours tinkering in the garage on cars, mowers or anything that needed fixing. You name it, Rollin could fix it!

He enjoyed his grandkids and cheering for The Ohio State Buckeyes.

In addition to his wife Lori Brewer, he is survived by four children Christy Petulla, Rodney (Samantha) Clevenger, Andrea (Mike) Truex, and Casey (Emily) Clevenger; grandchildren Ellen, Anthony and Adam Petulla, Bradyn, Liam and Landon Clevenger, Norah, Lori and Mike Truex and Noah Clevenger; siblings Maxine Hildebrand, Nancy Long, and Larry (Carol) Brewer; brother-in-law Robert Walker; special nephew Randy (Julie) Brewer; and many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Rollin was preceded in death by his first wife Wilma Brewer, and siblings LaDonna Walker, Carroll Brewer, Riley Brewer and Daryl Brewer.

A private graveside service will be held in Shauck Cemetery.

Donations in honor of Rollin may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Donations in honor of Rollin may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Rollin's family