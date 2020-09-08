1/2
Ronald E. Coleman
Ronald E. Coleman, age 85 of Cardington, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Morrow Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 26, 1935 to the late Robert L. Coleman and Cleo E. (Fiant) Coleman-Kramer.

Ronald was a 1954 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School. He went on to work for Stahl's, Levering Brothers Plumbing & Heating, Mt. Gilead Schools and had operated Coleman Tractor Repair. Ronald served his country honorably in the United State Army and was a member of the Jenkins-Vaughn American Legion Post #97.

On September 25, 1960 in Cardington, he married Ronda R. (Denton) and she preceded him in death on April 21, 2016.

Ronald is survived by his 3 children: Denise Coleman of Toledo, Cherri Brown of Jacksonville, FL, and Monty Coleman of Falls City, Nebraska; sister, Cheryl (Bradley) Watts of Cardington; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ronald was preceded in death by a son, Lee Alan Coleman and 2 brothers: Robert and Richard Coleman.

Friends may call on Friday Sept. 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM. Ron's burial will follow the service in Glendale Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Jenkins Vaughn American Legion Post #97.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ronald or to express a condolence to the Coleman family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
