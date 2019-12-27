Ronald E. "Ron" Ferrell, age 68, of Naples, FL, and formerly of Mount Gilead, OH, passed away Sunday evening, December 22, 2019, at Avow Hospice in Naples.

On February 3, 1951, Ron was born in Akron, OH, son of the late Edmond and Nora (Sharp) Ferrell. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School in the Class of 1969 and furthered his education completing classes at The Ohio State University.

Ron worked for 20 years as an assembler for Westinghouse in Mansfield, OH. He also spent time working as a realtor and a security guard.

On May 1, 1988, Ron married the love of his life, Kathleen S. Bugg, in Mansfield, OH. They shared the last 31 years together as husband and wife. They moved to the warm weather of Florida in 2008.

Ron was a 32° Mason and was very active in the Mansfield Lodge #35 over the years. He collected guns and coins and enjoyed watching old classic movies. After moving to FL, he liked time spent at the beach and the beautiful sunsets.

Ron will be dearly missed by his wife, Kathleen, of Naples, FL; his sister, Patricia Hannah of Akron, OH; a step-son, Matt (Elizabeth) Lewis of Ashland, OH; two step-daughters: Chris Glenn of Ft. Myers, FL, Heather Lewis of Mansfield, OH; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Chapel at Oak Grove Memorial Park in Lexington, OH., where he will be laid to rest.

Memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to Avow Hospice in Naples, FL.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ron's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.