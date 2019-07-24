Ronald Lee Callahan, age 76 of Temple Terrace, FL, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Melech Hospice House surrounded by family. Ron was born on October 18, 1942 to the late Allen Bernard and Juanita Belle (Plotner) Callahan in Sandusky, Ohio.

Ron graduated from Mt. Gilead High School (Mt. Gilead, Ohio) in 1960. He worked in Information Management for GTE Data Services where he retired in 1997 with 36 years of service. He was an active member and Past President of the Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club. He was a member of Sertoma International where he served as State Director. Ron also loved college football, especially his Ohio State Buckeyes.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a daughter: Karen Sue Callahan and a brother Richard A. Callahan..

He will be missed by his wife of 44 years: Carolyn Callahan (Temple Terrace, FL), a daughter: Susan (Don) Nations of Sarasota, FL; son: Dan (Beth) Callahan of Williamsburg, KY; son Greg (Christina) Callahan of Tampa, FL; his grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew (Jessica), Jordan, Aaron and Abby Nations; Carrsyn, Kayla and Zachary Callahan; Rachel and Amber Meadors; and great grandson Kai Nations. He is also survived by sister Sandra (Marvin) Guider (Marion, Ohio) and brother Jim (Tina) Callahan (Nashville, Tennessee) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ron's life was previously celebrated in Temple Terrace, Florida on Saturday July 6, 2019 at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Funeral Home. He is interred at Garden of Memories in Tampa, Florida.

Family and friends in Ohio may come to celebrate Ron's life at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 West Columbia Street, Marion, Ohio on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A service will follow at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LifePath Hospice: Melech Hospice House (Temple Terrace, Florida) or Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Florida).

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.