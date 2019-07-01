Rosemary (Graham) Buckingham, age 71 of Delaware, passed away late Friday evening, June 28, 2019 at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

She was born on December 17, 1947 in Marion, Ohio to the late Edwin George Graham and Mary Catherine Sprang. Rosemary was raised by her grandparents, Clara Elizabeth "Mom" (Kleiber) Graham and Lawrence George "Pop" Graham, after the death of her mother in 1948.

Rosemary was most recently a secretary for 20 years with Ohio Ear, Nose and Throat. Prior to this, she worked for Dr. John Binkhorst for 20 years as well. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her 3 beautiful sons, Gary, Chris (Stephanie) and Steve (Donna) Buckingham; 7 grandchildren, Chase James and Bailey Rose Buckingham, Luke Chaffin, Kaitlyn Metzler, Jeremy and Justin Bryant and James Edward Donald Buckingham; brother, Thomas (Sherry) Graham; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Buckingham; brother-in-law, George J. "Butch" Buckingham; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her former husband James E. Buckingham, brother-in-law Mark Buckingham, sister-in-law Peg Buckingham and grandparents-in-law George and Gertrude McKenzie Buckingham.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Bill officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenhill Cemetery near Johnstown.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, OH 43017.

