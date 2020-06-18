Rosemary Miller, age 91, of Mount Gilead, passed away Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital.

On November 15, 1928, Rosemary was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Lester and Dama (Bryant) Carver. She graduated from Vanceburg High School.

On July 9, 1961, Rosemary married Donald Richard Miller Sr. at the First Baptist Church of Mount Gilead. They shared over 58 wonderful years together as husband and wife.

For many years, Rosemary worked at the cosmetic counter at O'Neil's Department Store in Alliance. She then worked for North Electric in Galion, the Copper Kettle Restaurant in Mount Gilead, and then many years at the Pizza House in Mount Gilead.

A woman of faith, Rosemary was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Gilead. She spent many years serving as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher.

In her spare time, Rosemary was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. She enjoyed making dolls and penny rugs. She cherished time spent with her granddaughter Lauren in the park behind the house. She will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Rosemary will be dearly missed by her husband, Richard, of Mount Gilead; two sons: Don Miller Jr. of Mount Gilead, Artie (Andrea) Miller of Edison; and a granddaughter, Lauren Miller of Mount Gilead.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Lovell "Buddy", Johnny and David Carver; and two sisters: Irene Miracle and Betty Stafford.

Rosemary's family will greet friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Stephan Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Rosemary's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mount Gilead.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Rosemary's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.