Ross O. Bigelow, age 63, of Fredericktown, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, January 3, 2020, following a short battle with cancer.

The Bigelow family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with Pastor Richard Hasley officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

