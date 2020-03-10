Russell D. Hardy

Obituary
Russell D. Hardy, age 68, of Cardington, passed away at his residence Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born on June 25, 1951, in Columbus, OH, to the late Leonard and Francis (Anderson) Hardy.

On June 6, 1980, Russell married the love of his life, Rosalie Cole.

Russell was a roofer for many years. He built countertops with Randy's Countertops and after many years of service he retired.

With a love for the great outdoors, Russell enjoyed hunting and especially fishing. He enjoyed bon fires and spending time with his family. A need for speed, Russell also loved riding his Harley Davidson. Away from home Russell liked to visit the Racino and Hollywood Casino where he'd try his luck to beat the house. Russell was always a joker and truly shared his love for his wife, kids, and grandkids.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Rose; children: Mandy (Doug) Turpen of Fredericktown, April Hardy of Cardington, and Renee (Jerad) Reynolds Delaware; grandchildren: Meriah, Kylie, Skyler, Devin, Logan, Colton, and Austin; great grandchild, Raylynn with one on the way; siblings: Floyd Hardy, Jean Rogers, Richard Hardy, Carol Townsend, Linda Hardy, John Hardy, Joyce Turner, Judy Williams, and Mike Hardy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Russel was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Francis; and a sister, Joann Simms.

His family will greet friends from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338). A celebration of his life will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Robb Morgan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell's memory can be made to the .

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Russell's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
