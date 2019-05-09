Russell L. Baughman, age 86, of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at The Ohio State University Hospital following a brief illness.

Russell was born on March 17, 1933, on the family farm in Mount Gilead, to the late Robert C. and Alta B. (Brown) Baughman. In 1951, Russell graduated as the Valedictorian of his class from Chesterville High School and shortly after enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army, Russell served as a radio operator trainer. After returning home, Russell continued his education and completed both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Ohio State University in geology. While in college, Russell enjoyed the friendships he made and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

On June 20, 1959, Russell married the love of his life, Doris G. Killen. The two were united at Harmony Chapel United Methodist Church and spent the next 59 years, going on 60, taking care of each other.

Russell was employed by Shell Oil as a senior petroleum geologist. He and Doris spent many of their early years together traveling and working with family in tow all over the U.S for his career. He later settled in Texas where his children would grow up and later call home. After retiring, Russell and Doris moved back to Ohio and purchased the family farm where they have resided since, escaping the Texas heat.

Having a love for the outdoors, Russell enjoyed mowing the lawn, hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden. He also loved collecting rocks, taking pictures of rocks, and often shared his knowledge of rocks with others. And, when Russell's blue eyes twinkled, it was a sign that he was about to say something to show his wit.

Russell was a past member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologist. He was also a member of Harmony Chapel United Methodist Church.

As a proud and loyal alumnus of The Ohio State University, Russell was an avid fan of watching any OSU sporting event. He was also a huge fan of ANY team that beat Michigan. When he wasn't watching OSU play, he rooted for the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, and any NBA team. No matter the game, he was guaranteed to be sitting in his recliner eating popcorn (or ice cream) and sometimes enjoying a beer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris; children: Laura (Bradley) Meadows of Houston, TX, Lee R. (Andrea Chan) Baughman of Houston, TX, Jane (Scott Yager) Baughman of Elgin, TX, and Diane (Kenneth) Clark of Magnolia, TX; grandchildren: Will Meadows, Russell Baughman, Justin Coronado Baughman, Rutger Yager, Gates Yager, Tyler Clark, and Emilee Clark; great-grandchildren: David Baughman, Annabel Baughman, Isabel Baughman, Aaliyah Coronado, Serenity Coronado, and Elam Coronado and; brother: Harold (Jean) Baughman of Mount Gilead.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Alta; and sisters: Lois Moore and Wanda Butler.

His family will greet friends from 11 AM to 1 PM, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338. Services celebrating his life will follow at 1 PM, with Rev. Sue Antolik officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Chapel, United Methodist Church.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Chapel, United Methodist Church.