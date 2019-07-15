Ruth "Joan" Levering, age 88, of Cardington died at her home on Friday morning July 12, 2019. She was born January 22, 1931 in Welcome, Ohio to the late Frank and Mildred (Robinson) Clinage.

Joan was a 1948 graduate of Chesterville High school. She had worked at Ranco in Delaware but was best known as a Cardington-Lincoln School bus driver for 26 years. She enjoyed bingo, bowling and taking trips with her daughter Bonnie. Her real passion was spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

In 1948 in Greenup, KY., Joan married Louis Levering and he survives in Cardington. She is also survived by her children; Bonnie (Dick) Carsner and Dan (Marsha) Levering both of Cardington, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and her sister Francis Furman of Sanford, FL.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother Robert Clinage.

Friends may call on Monday July 15, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. Joan's funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home with Chaplin Chris Plough officiating and her burial will follow in the Glendale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mt. Gilead, OH 43338.

Those wishing to share a story about Joan's life or to send a condolence to the Levering family, please visit www.gompffh.com.