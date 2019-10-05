Ruth Pukansky, age 88 of Marengo, took her final journey home Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 17, 1931 in Wayne County, West Virginia, to the late Emmett and Ina (Phelps) Adkins. The eldest of sixteen children, she helped in the care of her younger siblings.

A loving mother of seven and homemaker, throughout her life she worked as an assembler with North Electric and Ranco. She was the proud co-owner of a Gulf Station until 1982. Ruth also worked as a housekeeper with Morrow Manor and as a cook with Adkins Pizza, Pizza to Go, and Farmstead Inn before retiring.

A berry picker, she was most often found in her kitchen, canning, cooking or baking. No one ever left her table hungry or empty handed. She was generous and a hard worker. She was happiest baking or spending time with her treasured family.

She is survived by her children: Gerald (Roberta) Stiffler of Grove City. Melvin (Vickey) Stiffler of Marengo, Bob (Robyn) Stiffler, Diane Saunders of Marengo, Keith (Shelly) Pukansky of Centerburg, Rhonda (Michael) Sanders of Marengo, and daughter-in-law Donna Stiffler of Marysville, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth is also survived by brothers, Emmett Jr., Enoch, Jimmy (Sharon) Adkins of Marengo, and Jonah (Cindy) Adkins of Chesterville; sisters, Dorothy Coleman, Eloise (Chuck) Freeman, Laura Mailey, Joyce (Dick) Wertz of Marengo and Mary (Jerry) Fouts of Delaware. Her sisters-in law, Rose and Betty Adkins of Cardington, Janet Adkins of Florida, Linda and Kim Adkins of Marengo; brother-in-law, Richard Addison of New Carlisle; uncle, Fred Phelps of Mt. Gilead, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Joe Stiffler; brothers: Frank, Gene, Ellet and Ernie Adkins; sisters: Hester Addison, Betty Stephens, and brothers-in-law: Beanie Mailey and Paul Stephens .

Friends may call from 1:30 – 3:30 pm on Tuesday, October 8th, at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, OH 43074, where services will follow at 3:30 pm, burial will follow in Marengo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the activity fund of Country View Care Center.

