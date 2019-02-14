Ruthella G. Herron, age 93, formerly of Cardington, Ohio, died Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019 at Heartland of Marion. She has been a resident of the Heartland Nursing Home in Marion, Ohio for the last several years.

Ruthella was born on May 8, 1925, the daughter of Lloyd and Florence (Coe) Heacock. She was a graduate of Cardington High School in 1943. She was married to Walter (Salty) Herron on May 2, 1947 in Cardington. He preceded her in death on August 27, 1993.

Surviving are two sons, Michael (Dollea) of Naples, FL, and Donald (Kaye) of Port Charlotte, FL; five grandchildren: Jeff (Darah), Butler, KY, Greg in Hong Kong, China, Lisa (Jonathan Odell), also of Hong Kong, China, Betsy (Sean McConnell) of Plumas Lake CA, and Hayley (Carlos Kastner), Naples, FL; ten great-grandchildren: Kent & Reed (KY), Caleb, Eli, Christmas, Finn, Owen & Ava (Hong Kong), Faith and Declan (CA).

Two brothers, David Raymond and Donald, and two sisters, Marguerite Denton and Wanda McClenathan preceded her in death.

"Ruthy" was employed five years at the North Electric Plant in Mount Gilead making telephones for the Navy during World War II. She was a member of the Marion Stepping Seniors Line Dance Club, a previous member of the Hicks and Chicks Square Dance Club and a member of the Cardington Methodist Church. She enjoyed bike riding, mowing lawn, growing flowers, making quilts, dancing and counted cross stitch as hobbies. For eleven straight years, her quilt creations won Morrow County Fair "Best of Show" awards, as well as two Ohio State Fair "Best of Show" honors, four first place and five second place awards.

In addition, her sons will remember her as a faithful companion of more than 46 years of marriage to Salty, and a loving Mom who never missed her sons many years of baseball and basketball games.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held on Monday, February18, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:30 am. Pastor Pamela Lamb-Hart of Heartland Hospice will be officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Avenue, Marion, Ohio 43302.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ruthy or to express a condolence to the Herron family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.