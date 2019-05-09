Ruthella Gale, age 87 of Cardington, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Presidential Center in Marion. She was born on November 15, 1931 in Harpster, Ohio to the late Florace W. and Eva F. (White) Searles.

Ruthella was a 1949 graduate of Harpster High School and earned an associate degree from the Marion Business College. She went on to work for Cosmo for 35 years.

On July 26, 1952 in Westerville, Ohio, Ruthella married Floyd Gale Jr. and he preceded her in death in 1993.

Ruthella enjoyed crocheting and made and donated hats for newborn babies at Marion General Hospital. She made wedding cakes for many years. Also, Ruthella loved to dance, especially line dancing. She had a big heart and wanted to help people and was very generous to everyone she met.

Survivors include 4 children: Sue (Bud) Irey of Cardington, Mike (Audrey) Gale of Cardington, Gary Gale of Ashley, and Beverly Gale of Cardington; 2 sisters, Betty Gruber of Mount Gilead and Gloria Seckel of Marion; brother, Eddie Lee (Marta) Searles of Texas; daughter-in-law, Dee Gale of Cardington; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruthella was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Gale and Sister, Virginia Reynolds.

A graveside service will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Marlborough Cemetery, 5270 Horseshoe Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015 with Pastor Ed Colegrove officiating.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ruthella or to express a condolence to the Gale family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.