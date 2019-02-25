Ryan D. Gale, age 31, of Marengo, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Ryan was born on April 20, 1987, to Connie J. (Adkins) Hinton and David L. Gale in Mount Vernon, OH. He graduated from Highland High School with the class of 2005. Shortly after graduation, Ryan joined the United States Army where he served as a lite-wheeled vehicle mechanic. Joining the Army was one of his proudest accomplishments and had many strong connections with his brothers and sisters of the Army.

With a love for golfing, Ryan had worked as a ground keeper for many golf courses. When he was tending to needs of the course he could be found swinging the club and enjoying the course.

Ryan enjoyed his sports and was an avid Michigan football fan. Ryan also enjoyed watching and going to NASCAR races and Blue Jacket's games. Often the life of the party, Ryan was quite the jokester and had a contagious laugh. Ryan had a heart of gold and was easily the orneriest person in the family. There was always the running joke that he had with his mom and brother that if he called her mother it was considered cussing at her. So when he called her mother, you knew he was trying to antagonize her. His boys were his world. He loved his sons more than anything and tried to be the best dad he could be for them.

He is survived by his sons: Mason and Kameron Gale; his one true love and mom to his boys, Kayleigh Hinton; mom, Connie (Greg Franko) Hinton of Marion; dad, David Gale; brother, Ty (Laura Fuller) Gale of Marengo; grandma, JoAnn Adkins-Rowlen of Cardington; grandpa, Robert Gale of Marengo; step-dad, Bryan Hinton of Columbus; uncle, Fred (Sheila) Adkins; aunts: Tess Fields, Debra (Gary) Fiant, Darcy Kazee, and Darla (Andy) Messmer; nephew, Brody Gale; step-sister, Lauren Hinton; Godmom, Pam Walker; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends, and his brothers and sisters of the Army.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents: Fred Adkins, Paul Rowlen, and Ruth Gale; uncle, Ron Kazee; and cousin, Shane Fields.

His family will greet friends from 5 to 6 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) Services honoring his life will be held there at 6 PM, where full military honors will also be observed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ryan's memory to the .

