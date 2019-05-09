Sandra L. Mullins was born on September 6, 1947 in Columbus. She was given the name Sandra Laverne Hunt by her Mother, the late Patsy Ruth Hunt Stratton. Her birth Father was the late Charles Gilliam of Marion.

At the age of 12, Sandy was adopted by the late Theodore Earl Stratton. Sandy graduated from Cardington-Lincoln High School in 1965. On February 5, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Mullins, and they have been united in marriage for 53 years.

Paul and Sandy had three sons, one daughter, and seven wonderful, beautiful grandchildren.

Gregory Mullins, their first born went to be with Jesus at birth.

Chad Vencent Mullins, who married Julie McConnell, gave Paul and Sandy two beautiful grandchildren; Ariana Rylie Mullins and Braedon Scott Mullins and they live in Cardington.

Kevin Scott Mullins, who married Brittney Dowler gave them three beautiful grandchildren; Bryan Paul Mullins, Addison Grace Mullins and Kiersten Faith Mullins and they live in Mt. Gilead.

Tammie Rochelle Mullins, who married Bobby Louis Stephen gave them two beautiful grandchildren; Taylor Elaine Stephen and Levi Paul Stephen. Bobby went to be with Jesus in 2007. Tammie married Ricky Thomas Masters in 2010 and they live in Mt. Gilead.

Sandy dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She took care of the book work for Mullins Well Service, the family business in the oil field of Morrow County. Sandy began serving her Lord and Savior in 1979. She served eight years on the Gilead Christian School Board and was also an active volunteer at Mansfield Christian School. Sandy did books for Global Reach Ministries and served on their board. She went on mission trips with the ministries of Marilyn Hickey and Billye Brimm. She attended Oasis City Church in Westerville, where she served on the greeting and prayer teams.

Friends may call on Sunday May 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. Additional visitation will be on Monday from 10:30 AM until the start of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Reverend Adam Stewart of Oasis City Church will officiate. Sandy's burial service will follow in Glendale Cemetery.