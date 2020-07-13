1/1
Sarah Jane (Clark) Davis
Sarah Jane (Clark) Davis, age 72, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Her family will greet friends from Noon to 1 PM, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Home. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338). A celebration of her life will begin at 1 PM with Preacher David Braxton officiating. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Sarah's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
