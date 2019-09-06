Schon E. Bowmar, age 51, of Cardington, died peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving family at his side.

Schon was proud of his progression from mechanic to Service Manager for Franklin Equipment Rental.

He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army.

Schon worked hard to provide for his family and in his free time he loved to go fishing at Lake Erie and Alum Creek or spend hours cleaning and caring for his beloved fishing boat.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Baldeser, Gail and Dolly Bowmar. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kimberly K. Bowmar; sons, Adam (fiance', Jordan) Bowmar of Foley, Alabama and Noah Bowmar of Delaware; daughter, Kayla Bowmar of Cardington; parents, Robert E. and Mary L. Bowmar of Mt. Gilead; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Trendon; brothers, Jeff (Sheri) Bowmar of Sunbury and Todd (Lisa) Bowmar of Mt. Gilead; in-laws, Noah Dencil and Alice Stover of Delaware; brother-in-law, Jeff Stover of Richwood; dear friend and fishing buddy, Chad Bass; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date.

