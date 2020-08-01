Scottie J. Martin, age 81, of Mount Gilead, passed away Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital.

Scottie was born on February 3, 1939 in Dixon County, Virginia, son of the late Curtis and Nannie Martin. He had two brothers and one step-brother along with four sisters and 3 step-sisters. Surviving is his brother, Lawrence Martin of Green Camp and sister, Faye (Bob) Hill of Marion.

At the age of 19, Scottie went into the U.S. Army and was stationed in France and Germany.

Upon his honorable discharge, Scottie married and had three children, two sons and a daughter: Scott W. (Beth) Martin of Edison, Michael (Lisa) Martin of California and Tracy (Don) Rigdon of Crestline.

Scottie worked at Field Container, formerly known as J.G. Clark Co. for 42 years in the maintenance department, before retiring on May 29, 2006. He worked part-time for Don Graham Sohio Station in Edison for 26 years doing mower repair. Scottie also had a mower repair service, including small engines, during the summer months which were busy for him, and did chainsaw repairs during the fall. He was also on the Edison Fire Department and was a City Councilman for Edison.

He remarried and has two step-children: Greg (Connie) Franko of Marion and Rhonda (Timothy)Harden of Marysville. For the last 37 years, Scottie was lovingly married to his wife Carol. Together they enjoyed camping and going on several trips and vacations. They attended Pleasant Grove Church of Christ.

Scottie's family will greet friends from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held privately by his family at a later date, officiated by Pastor Jack Kegley. Burial with military honors will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Cardington.

Memorial contributions in Scottie's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Diabetes Association.

