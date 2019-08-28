Sharon K. Denton, age 70, of Cardington passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Marion. She was born on March 20, 1949 to the late Walter and Velma (Edmundson) McFarland.

Sharon was a 1967 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. Sharon also was an advisor for the "Boots and Saddles" 4-H Club for many years. She enjoyed taking the kids to horse shows nearly every weekend. Sharon loved gardening, canning, raising orphan animals, truck pulling, cooking and baking.

On February 2, 1974, Sharon married Donnie Denton in Cardington, Donnie survives Sharon in Cardington.

In addition to her loving husband, Sharon is survived by two daughters; Renee (Derrek) Holtsberry of Waldo, and Loni (Brandon) Frazier of Cardington; and five grandchildren; Connor and Layla Shinaberry, Wyatt Frazier, Bailey Kilgore and Kinley Holtsberry.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two siblings; Dennis McFarland and Linda Knapp, and a son-in-law, Ryan Shinaberry.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. A Mass of Christian Burials be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 am with Father Thomas Buffer officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Capital City Hospice; 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr Ste 170, Columbus, OH 43231. Or the ; 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215

