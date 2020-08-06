Shirley Ann Barnett passed away on August 5th after struggling with Alzheimer's for the past ten years.

She will always be remembered for her love of family and her love of God and her church, Pleasant Grove Church of Christ. She was married for almost 65 years to James L. Barnett and lived on a farm in Morrow County which her husband purchased with his father sight unseen by Shirley.

In fact, when James took Shirley to see their new home, they could not find the farm. This farm became home and provided many years of enjoyment as their family grew with four children – Terry, Kathi, Chris, and Scott. Shirley loved being a Mom and cherished the years her children were home. As a mother of grown children, Shirley will always be remembered as the mother who was always asking, "What can I do to help you?"

Shirley worked for Northmor Local Schools for 12 years as the high school secretary. She enjoyed helping the troubled students who came to sit in the principal's office and mothered them by talking with them and discouraging their wayward behavior. She also saw it as her job to assist the young new teachers who were constantly coming to Northmor to teach. She enjoyed meeting and helping each one of them. Mrs. Barnett knew each of the students by name in the high school as she daily took and counted the lunch money from each student at lunch time.

Shirley was greatly blessed with 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was the Grandmother who played game after game with the grandchildren and proudly taught each of them to play Flinch when they were three years old. Games, puzzles, and sleepovers during Vacation Bible School week were enjoyed by all. These are the memories the grandkids still talk about today.

During retirement, Shirley and Jim enjoyed many trips throughout the United States and spent 15 winters at Bit of Heaven in Texas. Shirley, always the social person, met and enjoyed many people in the park. Shirley and Jim traveled out of the country to the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico. Shirley, also, traveled with her daughter to China to adopt a ten month old granddaughter. She was always proud to say she had traveled to all fifty states.

Shirley Throckmorton Barnett is finally free. She's truly home tonight with her family and many friends in Heaven. We know this because she loved God and knew Heaven was her final resting place.

She is survived by her husband, James Barnett; children: Kathi (Daniel) Gorbett, Chris (Kelly) Barnett, and Scott (Erin) Barnett; grandchildren: Tracy Miley, Kelly Walters, Brandon Barnett, Danny Gorbett, Shane Gorbett, Tyler Gorbett, Luke Gorbett, McKenna Gorbett, Kylee Smith, Ryan Barnett, Chase Barnett, Ellie Barnett, Nick Barnett, 11 great grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon (Dennis) Shipman.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth and Genevieve Throckmorton; son, Terry Barnett; and brothers, Kenny and Keith Throckmorton.

A celebration of her life will be held at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 AM, with Pastor Jack Kegley officiating. (7197 Co Rd 46, Mt Gilead, OH 43338). A private graveside service will follow in Bryn Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pleasant Grove Church of Christ in memory of Shirley.

