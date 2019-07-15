Shirley E. (Ghent) Brady, age 80, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, July 13, 2019.

She was born on January 24, 1939, in Mount Gilead, to the late Louis W. and Eileen E. (Rhinehart) Ghent. Shirley graduated from Mount Gilead High School with the class of 1957.

On July 7, 1957, Shirley married the love of her life Carl E. Brady Sr. whom survives. A week ago they were able to celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary together.

For many years, Shirley worked for the Logan Potato Farm where she tending to the needs of the farm.

A woman of faith, Shirley was raised Baptist. She was a member of the AMVETS post 87 and for the last 13 years she and her husband delivered presents for the post, to all of the Veterans in nursing homes around Morrow County. Shirley enjoyed collecting cookie jars and also going to yard sales with her husband.

She loved living an active life and her greatest achievement was raising her three children who blessed her with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.

She will be dearly missed by the love of her life, Carl Sr.; their children: Carl "Gene" (Jeannie) Brady Jr., Tim Brady, and Sherry (Dan) Baer; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren with a 10th on the way, and one great-great grandchild; her aunt Bettyfaye Bennette; her sister, Sandra Brady; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Jared Baer.

Her family will greet friends from 10 to NOON, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A celebration of her life will follow at NOON with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating. Burial will follow at Bryn Zion Cemetery.

Burial will follow at Bryn Zion Cemetery.