Shirley J. Baker, age 76, of Cardington, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Marion General Hospital.

Shirley was born on August 9, 1942, in Galion, to the late Roy T. and Hazel L. (Allen) Pollard.

In 1982, Shirley married Alvin "Bill" Baker.

For many years Shirley worked at Rite Aid in Mount Gilead. Away from work Shirley enjoyed spending time with her pride and joy, Latté her puppy. She loved going to cross country, track, soccer, and t-ball games to cheer on her grandchildren. While home, she enjoyed reading and watching her birds: especially her humming birds.

Left to cherish her memory includes her children: Matthew (Donna) Wright and Lorraine (Randy) Wright; grandchildren: Shavone Braden, Sylvia (Adam) Cox, Tabitha (Tom) Bryan, Kristie Wright, and Nathan Wright; great grandchildren: Asher and Owen Cox, and Charlotte and Evelyn Bryan; son-in-law, Jerry Burgess; best friends: Chris and John Dailey; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Hazel; husband, Bill Baker; a daughter, Debrah Burgess; brother, James Williams; and sister, Karen Leary.

Her family will greet friends from 1 to 3 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A procession to Shauck Cemetery will follow with graveside services at the cemetery. Celebrant Galen McLeod will officiate.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Shirley's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.