Shirley Kroninger (nee Sterritt), age 76, of Columbus, formerly of Marengo, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born April 19, 1943 in Marengo, to the late William H. and Evelyn (McNickle) Sterritt.

Shirley earned her Bachelor's Degree from the Columbus Business School. She worked for the City of Columbus in the building department for over 20 years. She was the Deputy Registrar of Morrow County and the owner of Shirley's Sweet Shop.

She was a Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, 4 H leader and a member of the Morrow County Fair Board. She enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, crafts and was an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Above all, she loved being a mom and a grandma.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Jon Kroninger.

Shirley is survived by her beloved children, Jeff Kroninger, Joe (Loraine) Kroninger and Julia (Aeneas) Alldredge; loving grandchildren, Ashley (Wil Moorhead) Kroninger, Tyler (Jessica) Kroninger, Sarah Sycks, Atticus Alldredge and Lindsay Starcher; cherished great-grandchildren, Max and Raeleigh; and dear brother, William H. Sterritt.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 Main St, Marengo, OH 43334, where the family will be receiving friends from 1 PM until time of service.

Contributions may be made to a Morrow County local charity of your choice in Shirley's memory.

