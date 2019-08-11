Stanley "Buddy" Ray Lloyd, age 79, of Sparta, died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 13, 1940 in Knox County to the late Helen (Bishop) and Herman Lloyd. He graduated from Sparta High School in the Class of 1958.

On September 3, 1960 Stanley married the love of his life, Mary Smith, in Sparta, North Carolina. Together they raised four children and shared 58 years of marriage.

For 43 years Stanley worked for the Shelly Company in Thornville. A loyal and dedicated employee, he held many positions within the company, retiring as a sales representative for them.

After retiring, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning and driving a Super Stock Pulling Tractor. In 2001, at the age of 61, driving the "Ohio Rascal," he became the Ohio State Tractors Puller Association "Rookie Puller of the Year." He was also the Ohio State Tractors Puller Association "Puller of the Year" in 2003.

Stanley was a life-long farmer and hard worker, and was known for his beautiful and fruitful gardens. He made it his mission every summer to ensure his family and friends' homes had an abundance of his delicious harvest. He also loved to go mushroom hunting when time permitted. In addition to his garden, Stanley's yard was immaculate, and he took great pride and effort in making it such.

You always knew in the late afternoon where Stanley would be, as he enjoyed his daily "Happy Hour" at his shop with his friends, reminiscing about the "good ole days" or the local happenings.

From years of working on the roads in Ohio, Stanley knew his way around and could just about get you around any detour by memory alone. He wasn't afraid to ask questions and was always curious. To him, no question was a dumb one, but just another opportunity to learn and grow.

Stanley was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his four children, Gregg (Cheryl) Lloyd, Shelley (Ed) Snodgrass, Melanie (Tracy) Nauman, Laurie (Darren) Geddes; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Bonnie Swank and Barbara White; brother Gail (Laura) Lloyd; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his loving wife Mary and his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his granddaughter Alexandria Nauman.

Stanley loved his family dearly and per his wishes a graveside service will be held in his honor.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Suite 3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to Janice Moore, Rhonda Coburn, Donna Pellow, and the staff of Kindred Hospice for the loving attention and compassion show to Stanley during his time in their care.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Lloyd family. Condolences and special memories may be shared at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com