Stephen Andrew (Andy) Katona III, 58 of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020.

He was born November 9, 1961 in Marion, OH to Stephen Katona Jr. and Margaret (Rauth) Shindledecker. Andy graduated from Northmor High School in 1980. He graduated from Hocking Tech. earning a degree in forestry services and went to work for American Lumber in Morrow County where he worked for over 20 years. After American Lumber closed, he transitioned to Pipe Valves Inc. in Columbus, OH where he spent the rest of his career.

Andy loved everything outdoors! He grew up hunting and fishing, was an avid hiker and biker, loved canoeing and kayaking, and even taught himself how to surf in his mid-50s! He loved riding his motorcycle, site seeing all over Ohio and tinkering with his classic cars.

He was very passionate about what he believed in and stayed strong in those beliefs. Patriotism was very important to him and he could be seen volunteering for various political campaigns, peacefully protesting for our constitutional rights, and engaging others in debate about current issues.

Andy was very active in his faith, participating in his church, Vineyard Sunbury and Columbus, teaching Sunday school to young children and helping out with youth events. He was never afraid to share his faith with others, wanting everyone to know Jesus, his Savior.

His true love and passion was his family, especially his daughters, Sarah and Michelle, and granddaughters Lilly and Wendy. He treasured the many outings and experiences he had with them, sharing his photos and stories with any who would listen! Andy also had the unique ability to stay connected with his extended family and lifelong friends and was a master at reaching out on Facebook.

He is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Bryce) Maners and Michelle Katona; sisters, Chris (Kenny Green) Canfield, Julie Katona, and step-sister Juanita Brackett; step- brother Troy (Jan) Head; step-mother Barbara Katona; beloved grandchildren Lilly, Wendy, and Baby Maners #3; and many treasured cousins, nieces and nephews, and family friends. Andy was proceeded in death by his parents Stephen Andrew Katona Jr. and Margaret Shindledecker, and stepfather John Shindledecker.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be hosted at Rick and Julia Howell's home (at 4001 St. Rt. 61, Mount Gilead, OH) on the evening of June 27th at 5 p.m. The informal service will be officiated by Pastor Jay McKinley from the Vineyard Church of Delaware County.

Due to the unprecedented circumstance of COVID-19 we understand if friends or family feel unsafe coming but know you'll be with us in spirit. However, we are taking steps to ensure this is a safe environment for all and will be mostly outside.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to missionary Liz Gliem of Iris Global in Pemba (irisglobal.org/give) or The American Family Association (afa.net/support-us/make-a-donation/).

To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com