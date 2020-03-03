On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Stephen Douglas Knaul, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 78 in South Beloit Fair Oaks nursing home.

Steve was born on June 19, 1941 in Marion, Ohio. He is a former employee of Marion Power Shovel and owner of K&K Crafts.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice; his two sons, Tim and Terry; four grandchildren, Steven, Micheal, Daniel, and Leah Knaul; four great grandchildren, Arabelle, Alyce, Logan and Zoey Knaul; siblings, Robert, John, Daisy, Jane, and Roger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha, and Douglas, and, Brother Kenneth.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Mount Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia St, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Visitation 1 p.m. Memorial service 2 p.m.