Stephen Paul Rader, age 66, of Mount Gilead and formerly of New London, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 25, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

On December 28, 1952, Stephen was born in New London, Ohio, a son of the late Lester Roy and Patricia Ruth (Ingmand) Rader. He graduated from New London High School in the Class of 1971 and then received his Associate's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Central Technical College in 1973.

Stephen began his career working for Tappan in Mansfield. Tappan became a subsidiary of Electrolux and he transferred to Springfield, TN, where he worked as a Quality Assurance Engineer. In 1998 he moved to Mount Gilead, where he retired.

A man of faith, Stephen grew up in the New London United Methodist Church. He then transferred his membership to the Williamsport United Methodist Church, where he has been a member ever since. He was also a member of the Morrow County Gideons.

In his spare time, Stephen enjoyed tinkering with things around his home and working on cars. He restored several cars over the years.

Genealogy played a big part in Stephen's life along with his family. He belonged to The Ohio Genealogical Society and often volunteered at the Mount Gilead Library to assist with genealogy. He enjoyed researching his family history and especially loved spending time with everyone at family reunions.

Stephen will be remembered as a simple man who lived a good, clean life.

Stephen will be dearly missed by two brothers: Roger (Janice) Rader of Columbus, Mark Rader of Mount Gilead; his sister, Paula (Brian) Hartley of Wyoming, MI; nephew and nieces: Dana (Violet) Rader of Columbus, Karie (Grant) Schoening of Plain City, Erin (Ross) Vanderlaan of Wyoming, MI, Sarah (Aaron) Mitchell of Grand Rapids, MI; one great-niece; three great- nephews; and many extended family members and friends.

Stephen's family will greet extended family friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, with Pastor Leslie Mahaney officiating. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stephen's name may be made to the Williamsport United Methodist Church, 6130 US-42, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or to The Ohio Genealogical Society, 611 State Route 97 W., Bellville, OH 44813.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Stephen's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them.