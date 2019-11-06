Stephen Robert Schultz, age 36 of Mt. Gilead, passed away at his residence on October 31, 2019.

He was born on September 6, 1983 in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his wife of 14 years Ashley (Kaib) Schultz, children Kendalynn, Blake, Jacob and Tyler, father Robert (Sandy) Schultz, mother Denise (John) Randall, siblings Shawn Schultz, twin brother Michael (Natasha Gale) Schultz, nephews Logan and Landon Schultz, grandmother Betty Reid, aunt and uncle Robin and Brenda Kopp.

Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to any Chase Bank for the Schultz Children College Fund.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com