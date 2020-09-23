January 9, 1937 – April 27, 2020

Sue and her sister, Pat Irons, were born to Charles (Chuck) Owen and Gladys Ruth (Bricker) Lawrence in Mt. Gilead, Ohio.

Sue tried out for high school drum majorette while in the 8th grade and held that position for 5 years. The football team knew they would win if Sue caught her baton after tossing it over the goal post each game.

Sue was horse crazy and spent many years in 4-H. She sold her beautiful horse, Thunder, in order to buy a wedding dress to marry her love, William (Bill) Charles Hershner on June 8, 1958. Bill predeceased Sue on July 31, 2007.

The couple had three children: son Chris Hershner – children Jessica (m. Shane Ford + 3 children – Tristan, Jaxon, Riley) and Jeremy (2 children – Hunter, Talyn); daughter Jodi Morgan (m. Vince Fontanetta + 2 children – Nick, Kate) and son Scott Hershner (m. Shelley Asmus + 3 children – Nathan, Adam, Ryan). Sue considered her many German shepherds as her children as well.

Sue and Bill left Mt. Gilead for Bill's jobs and spent time in Richmond and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Brunswick, Ohio, before returning to reside in Mt. Gilead.

Sue worked at a variety of places including in the Union Store's grocery, at HPM, at Subil Plastix (owned by Bill and Sue) – a plastic injection molding facility in Mt. Gilead, migrated paper medical records to electronic records for Dr. Robert Hershner (Sue's brother-in-law) and was clerk to several judges at the Morrow County Probate Court before retiring at age 75.

Sue had many passions. She was known for her cooking and baking skills. She loved to sew and spent several years specializing in teddy bears. She and Bill owned several motor boats and could be found water skiing & jet skiing throughout the summers. The couple were members of Trinity United Methodist Church most of their lives. This church and its community sheltered them through childhood, marriage, children, and grandchildren until the end of their lives. Sue loved music and played the piano — show tunes, pop and hymns.

Sue loved adventures and found many – water skiing in Florida, first time snow skiing on her 50th birthday and travel to Mexico and to Europe with her son, Chris and granddaughter, Jessica. Sue floated over Morrow County in a hot air balloon with son, Scott.

She and Bill rode motorcycles and took their family canoeing. Halloween would find Sue and daughter, Jodi, playing spooky music and wearing costumes for the trick-or-treaters. She discovered a love of college football, so grandson, Jeremy, arranged a guy date at the OSU stadium to see her favorite Buckeyes play.

Sue was fortunate to live with Chris in Maryville, Tennessee, the last several months of her life. She missed her life in Mt. Gilead, but was happy sharing a home with Chris and his lovely girlfriend, Sherri.

A memorial will be held in Mt. Gilead at Trinity United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020.