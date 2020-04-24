Theresa Laurance Haydel Wine, 97, of Lancaster, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Main Street Terrace Care Center.

She was born April 23, 1923 to the late Oliver and Edna (Borne) Haydel in Edgard, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Edgard High School and was retired from "Wine's Market" grocery store in Columbus, Ohio. She attended Sugar Grove United Methodist Church.

Theresa was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pearl (Barney) Louis Wine, and 4 siblings: Hamilton, George, Corinne, and Elmire; great-grandson, James Davison. She is survived by her children, Bob (Deb) Wine and Judy (Bill) Thomas; grandchildren, Robin (Kit) St. Clair, Kelly (Jay) Undercoffer, Candy (Dan) Black and Charlie (Mindee) Thomas; step-grandchildren, Debbie (David) Thomas and Diana (Rodney) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Kaden St. Clair, Owen and Dylan Undercoffer, Hayley and Clayton Black, Chaz and Noah Thomas, Kathryn and Kristina Berry, and Crystel (Rob) Garrett; and great-great-grandchild, Dawson Berry.

A private graveside will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Pastor Tony Hudson of Sugar Grove United Methodist Church will officiate. Many thanks to Becky at hospice and to the nurses, aides, and all other supporting staff at Main Street Terrace Care Center for the loving care provided to our mother during the almost 7 years she lived there.

Contributions may be made in Theresa's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or offer condolences.