Thomas G. Bishop, 97, of Dunedin, FL, and formerly of Mount Gilead, OH, passed into eternity on Thursday, June 25, 2020, his wife Dot, of 65 years, at his side.

Tom was born April 18, 1923 to Lt Col Joseph H. and Esther (Murphy) Bishop in Belleville, IL. When Tom was a teenager they were stationed in the Philippines where he had his first sailboat. After graduation from Salt Lake City High School, Tom served his country during WW 2, commanding a machine gun battalion on the front in Northern Italy.

His father, also serving in Italy, borrowed the general's car one day and picked up his son so they could spend the day together. After the war, Tom received his degree in mechanical engineering at The University of Cincinnati, where he was a member of the Triangle Fraternity. He began working for HPM in Mt. Gilead, OH after graduation. As a salesman in training, he was sent to the NYC office to train under Carl Ziegfeld, who invited Tom to his home for dinner. There he met Dorothy Ziegfeld whom he married in November of 1953.

Tom and Dot moved to Mt. Gilead where they raised their family, Susan (Billy) Travis, Jean (Andy) Ault, and Brian (Cindy) Bishop. Tom spent his entire career working for HPM. Well known in the field of plastics, Tom was awarded several patents for his innovative work. At the time of his retirement in 1988, he was Vice President of Sales and Engineering. Tom was a Kiwanis, a member of the Presbyterian Church and served 12 years on the Morrow County Hospital Board. He enjoyed playing bridge, golf and having coffee with the downtown businessmen, but his real love was sailing.

After retirement, Tom and Dot spent many years summering in Mt. Gilead and sailing on Lake Erie and the winter in Dunedin, FL. They moved to Florida full time in 2016. Tom is survived by his son and daughters, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In his later years, Tom's greatest love was spending time with family, especially his wife, Dot.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Seasons Hospice ([\"https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/\"]https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/) would be appreciated.

Services honoring Tom's life will be observed privately by his family. Burial will take place at a later date in Rivercliff Cemetery in Mount Gilead.

