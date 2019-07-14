Thomas S. Geyer, age 76, of Mount Gilead, passed away on June 7, 2019, at The Hospice Center in Taveras, Florida, following a short illness.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, with Pastors Jeff Canankamp and Carl Schaefer officiating. A meal in his honor will follow there at the church. Please come and share your stories of Tom with his family and friends.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to be a part of Tom's services. To read his full obituary and express your condolences to his family visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.