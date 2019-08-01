Thomas S. Geyer, age 76, of Mount Gilead, passed away on June 7, 2019, at The Hospice Center in Taveras, Florida, following a short illness.

On August 16, 1942, Tom was born in Galion, Ohio, the oldest of three children of Charlotte (Hart) Geyer and the late Melvin "Mell" Geyer. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School in the class of 1960.

One fateful night at the Carousel Club in Mansfield, Tom met the love of his life, Diane Ross, and from there the rest was history. They were married shortly thereafter on August 25, 1963. They cherished their 55 years together.

Growing up, Tom looked up to his father, Mell, and uncle, John, who ran their family's grocery business, Geyers' Markets, Inc. He was proud to follow in their footsteps and carry on their family's legacy, working his way up from stocking shelves to serving as their Vice President. For 43 years, he helped run their many Geyers' Markets and Sav-A-Lot locations, until he retired in 2005.

Following his retirement, Tom and Diane have enjoyed being snowbirds, wintering in the same park as his mother in Frostproof, Florida.

Tom was a lifelong member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, and was a 32nd Degree member of the Mount Gilead Masonic Lodge 206.

With a love for the outdoors, Tom had a huge grin whenever he was sailing, fishing, or camping. He also had quite the work shop and enjoyed woodworking.

Tom always loved to visit with his many friends at the grocery store, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had an ornery and witty sense of humor that always kept you on your toes.

Tom will be missed by his beloved wife, Diane Geyer; two children: Lori Geyer and Dennis (Melissa) Geyer; three grandchildren: Shelby and Garrett Geyer, and Jason Bravo; mother, Charlotte Geyer; sister, Pam (Rod) Clinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his father, Tom was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Pat (Don) Staley.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, with Pastors Jeff Canankamp and Carl Schaefer officiating. A meal in his honor will follow there at the church. Please come and share your stories of Tom with his family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.