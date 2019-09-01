Timothy David Cothern, age 67, of Marengo, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 peacefully in his family home.

Timmy was born April 17th, 1952 in Columbus to the late Guy Edwin and Ruth Marie (Clark) Cothern.

He attended Columbus Central High School and was a Vietnam Era Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Tim worked as a carpenter alongside his father for many years and eventually retired from Kroger as produce manager.

He was a talented guitarist and singer in his youth and maintained a love for music throughout his life having a particular love for the Doo-wop and Motown eras. He was also a wild practical joker and serious moments were rare when he was around his family.

He was a God-fearing man and attended Apostolic Christian Church as his health permitted and woke every morning to read from his bible.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, as well as an infant brother, Butch; elder brother, Robert Edwin, Sr.; and beloved nephew, Robert Edwin Jr.

He is survived by his niece, Dani (Charlie) Rice of Paducah, KY; special friends, Owen and Roxane James of Marengo, Mark and Tasha Mentzer of Marengo and Rocki Huddleston. The family wishes to thank those special friends for making Tim's final time on earth filled with love and companionship.

Funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 7 o'clock p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury where the family will be receiving friends from 5 o'clock p.m. until time of service.