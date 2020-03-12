Tommy Jo Estep, better known as "Tommy Bud," age 37, of Cardington, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a recent illness.

On November 28, 1982, Tommy Jo was born in Marion General Hospital in Marion, Ohio, the son of Candice (Lewis) McCurdy and the late John Lee Estep. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School.

For sixteen years, Tommy worked at McDonald's on Delaware Ave. in Marion, where he worked the grill and was a custodian. He was especially proud to have won an award from the Governor of Ohio for being such a great worker despite his disabilities. He always came in early and worked late, and everyone at McDonald's loved him.

Outside of McDonald's, Tommy was a scary movie fanatic, collecting hundreds of horror movies over the years. He was a gamer, playing video or board games for hours. He loved watching WWE Wrestling, with his favorite wrestler being the "Undertaker." He enjoyed bowling and playing basketball with his friends. He also loved going to demolition derbies, watching truck pulls, and listening to Janet Jackson.

Having a huge heart, Tommy Bud was one of the sweetest, most fun loving people you could ever meet. He was always smiling, even on his worst of days. He loved and cared deeply for his family and friends, and would give the shirt off his own back for anyone in need.

Tommy Jo will be dearly missed by his mother, Candy McCurdy of Cardington; two brothers: Edward Estep of Crawford County, and John (Tiffany) McCurdy of Marengo; two nephews and three nieces: Eric, Eva, James, Kamie, and Kaislee McCurdy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of Tommy Bud's life from 11 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the American Legion, 307 Park St, Cardington, OH 43315. Interment will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery at 3 PM.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Tommy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.