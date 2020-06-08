Tommy Jo Estep, better known as "Tommy Bud", age 37, of Cardington, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a recent illness.

Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of Tommy Bud's life from 1 pm to 3:30 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the American Legion, 307 Park St, Cardington, OH 43315. Interment will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery at 4 PM.

