Tommy Jo Estep, better known as "Tommy Bud", age 37, of Cardington, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a recent illness.

Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of Tommy Bud's life from 1 pm to 3:30 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the American Legion, 307 Park St, Cardington, OH 43315. Interment will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery at 4 PM.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Tommy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
