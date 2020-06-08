Tommy Jo Estep, better known as "Tommy Bud", age 37, of Cardington, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a recent illness.
Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of Tommy Bud's life from 1 pm to 3:30 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the American Legion, 307 Park St, Cardington, OH 43315. Interment will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery at 4 PM.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Tommy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.