Virginia Wieland, age 72, of Mount Gilead, passed away at the Primrose Retirement Center on Friday evening, March 22, 2019.

She was born on August 18, 1946, to the late former Mayor Fred Wieland and high school English teacher, Kathryn (Gantz) Wieland. Virginia graduated from Mount Gilead High School with the class of 1964 and in recent years had enjoyed group lunches with many of her local classmates.

After graduating from Otterbein College, Virginia completed an overseas tour with the American Red Cross before returning to the states and working in major cities. Before returning to Mount Gilead in the early eighties, Virginia was an administrative assistant to a firm on Wall Street in New York City.

Virginia is best known for her many years as a piano teacher, loved by many students. Virginia was also a long-time choir director at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Gilead and served as their organist for many years. In recent years, Virginia was the accompanist for Sacred Hearts Catholic Church and the First Baptist Church of Mount Gilead. At times, she accompanied for theater productions locally and in surrounding counties.

Virginia was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was a prior president of the Mount Gilead Public Library Board, past president of the Alumni Association of University Women, and past treasurer of the Morrow County Quilt Guild.

Her brother, Bill Wieland, her only living relative, passed away in 2009. She is survived by two very dear friends whom she always referred to as her sisters: Mary Siegfried and Julie Wick both of Mount Gilead.

At Virginiaâ€™s request, there will be a private interment at a later date.

Friends may make contributions to either The First Presbyterian Church of Mount Gilead or the Mount Gilead Public Library.

