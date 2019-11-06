Walter Kirk, Jr., age 80, passed away October 22, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family and friends after a long fight with cancer.

Walter was born in Fort Gay, WV on June 28, 1939. He was the son of Walter and Myrtle Kirk. He was a graduate of Fort Gay WV High School and was an instructor at Tri Rivers in Marion, Ohio. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from HPM Inc. in Mount Gilead, Ohio. Walter was a Deacon at Victory Freewill Baptist Church.

Walter is preceded in death by his father and mother, three brothers and 6 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Kirk, of 59 years. His 5 children: Vanetta (Michael) Stoddard of Pennsylvania, Tim (Pam) Kirk of Ohio, David (Cathy) Kirk of Ohio, Lisa Irwin of Ohio, and Richard (Trina) Welch; his 14 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren; and his siblings: Carrie (Charles) Callahan, Shari Sheats, and William (Linda) Kirk.

Walter loved spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone. His faith was inspiring to many. He was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed hunting for Native American artifacts. He had a green thumb and was always making good use of it in his garden. His family always knew they could count on him when they needed a flashlight because he had an extensive collection. And one of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Walter's funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074. The family will be receiving visitors Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service and interment will be taking place Sunday in Dunlow, West Virginia.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences may be made at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.