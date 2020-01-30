Wanda Darlene Koss Jones, "My Bride", "Mom", "Gram", age 79, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

Wanda was born June 21, 1940 in Altamont, Illinois, a daughter to the late Victor and Beulah Koss. She was loved and looked up to by her younger siblings; James Russell (Phyllis) Koss and Vicki Lynn Koss (Barry) Harbison.

Wanda led a life full of love with her husband, Alan Jones. She married the love of her life and best friend on January 31, 1959. Shortly after their wedding they moved to Hillsdale, Michigan in 1959 and then to Marengo, OH in 1964, where they stayed and raised their family and grew their business. She was wonderfully devoted to her children Lori Beth Jones (Ed) Miller and Jeffrey Wellington (Jeanine) Jones.

Gram was loved and revered by her 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, Shae Sallee Miller (Justin) Saint-Amour, Blake Edward Miller, Nicholas Wellington Jones, Quinn Alan (Abbie) Miller, Brandon Alan Jones, and Adeline Sallee Saint-Amour.

Wanda's life was a living example of her love for the Lord and Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She worked alongside Alan in H W Jones Trucking and EDCO Drilling, She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and her greatest joy was teaching, loving, and guiding them.

Wanda was a devoted member of Genoa Baptist Church. Wanda gave back to her community by being a volunteer at: Twig in Mount Gilead OH, Library Board, Cancer Board, and was very involved with Church activities, and Mt. Gilead Methodist Church Building Committee. Wanda had a heart full of love for her family and the Lord. She was an artist and world traveler and will forever be loved and missed by all. We can't wait to see your paintings in Heaven Wanda, My Bride, Mom, Gram.

Please join us to celebrate Wanda's life with Funeral Service at 3 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Genoa Baptist Church, 7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville, OH 43082, where the family will be receiving callers beginning at 2 PM. Pastor Frank Carl officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Central Ohio Parkinson's Society, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 265, Columbus, OH 43231 in Wanda's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with her family.