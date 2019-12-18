Wanda Jean Brenton, 88, passed away peacefully at the Bickford of Bexley December 12, 2019. Wanda was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, on July 5, 1931 to the late Clarence and Hazel Coning.

She graduated from Mount Gilead High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Paul Brenton, and her five brothers and two sisters.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Timothy Sahr, her beloved granddaughters Gretchen and Kate, niece Vicki Dersch and nephew Gary Tobin, and many extended family and friends.

Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH. www.evansfuneralhome.net.