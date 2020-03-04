Wanda Sue (Blackburn) Ferrell, age 53, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born October 15, 1966 to Robert Blackburn, Sr. and Jacqueline (Cundiff) Blackburn in Columbus, Ohio.

She is survived by loving husband of 25 years, Elmer Ferrell, Jr.; mother, Jackie Blackburn; brother, Robert Blackburn, Jr., daughters, Amanda (Jorge) Valenciano and Brittany (Chaz) Ward; step-children, April (Shawn) Swisher, Michael (Tara) Ferrell, Amanda (Michael) Cole and Christine (Josh) Kinney; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

Wanda will sadly be missed and will always be "The Best Gangster Grandma."

