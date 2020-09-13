Wayne H. Ault, age 95, of Edison, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital.

On June 1, 1925, Wayne was born at home in Edison, Ohio, son of the late Wesley and Mabel (Ireland) Ault. He graduated from Edison High School.

A World War II Veteran, Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the American Legion Post 584 and the Marion Moose Lodge 889.

Wayne loved being a farmer, and did that for most of his life. He also worked at the Marion Correction Institute for 35 years, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1981.

Wayne enjoyed being outdoors, farming, gardening and mowing his 7 acres. He also liked camping and taking the grandchildren to Cedar Point, where he would proceed to ride all of the rides. He cheered for Ohio State football on Saturday and watched Jeff Gordon in NASCAR on Sunday. He did not like to be bothered when watching his favorite shows, The Young and the Restless or Gunsmoke.

Wayne will be remembered as a kind, loveable, hard-working family man.

Wayne will be missed by his three step-children: Irene Doolittle of Marion, James Moore of Delaware, Shirley (Michael) Hogan of Edison; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 nieces; and 2 nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Freda L. Moore; his significant other, Ruth E. Smith; his sister, Mildred Arnholt; and 1 grandchild.

Wayne's family will greet friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Irey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Caledonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Wayne's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.