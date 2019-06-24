Whitney P. Layne

Whitney P. Layne, age 21, of Mount Gilead, passed away at her home Friday, June 21, 2019.

Whitney's family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Rather than flowers, memorial contributions in Whitney's name may be made to Snyder Funeral Home to assist her family with funeral expenses.

Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Mount Gilead, OH   (419) 946-3040
