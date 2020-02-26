On Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, Willa Morris, 82 of Marengo Ohio, passed from this earth to spend eternity with her heavenly father. As the sibling dubbed "Daddy's Girl" it was so fitting that she passed on the 35th anniversary of her daddy's passing. Their times of passing were even within just a couple hours of each other.

She was born Clara Willadean Jarvis on August 20th, 1937, to the late Otho and Linda (Lowe) Jarvis in Quick, West Virginia. It was later in her young adult life that she dropped Clara and became Willa Dene.

She met Charles (Joe) Wilbur Morris, the love of her life and was married in 1957. They were married for 54 years before Joe passed away in August 2012. Together they had a daughter, Teresa Ann.

Willa never knew a stranger. After moving to Marengo, she became the local Avon rep, spending countless hours going door to door selling and visiting with all of the local ladies. She also spent numerous years being a blessing to so many people as she volunteered in her church as a door greeter. She was definitely a hugger!

There were many names and roles to Willa — wife, mother, sister, Aunt, Nana and friend to name a few. She was one of eleven siblings, which meant she had a lot of very special nieces and nephews. She loved them all and they all held a very dear place in her heart!

Willa was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents, an infant brother John Jarvis, brothers Allen Jarvis, Leeroy Jarvis and Darrell Jarvis, sister Mildred Miller, nieces Carol Norman and Kathy Miller and nephew Steven Miller.

Willa is survived by her daughter Teresa (Ron) Garlinger, granddaughter Amber (Weston) Brubaker, grandson Adam (Kelly) Garlinger, great-grandsons Benjamin Brubaker, Gabriel Garlinger, Elijah Garlinger. Also survived by sisters Dolly Svoboda, Louise Miller, June (Roger) Mowery and brothers Sherman (Ada) Jarvis Frank Jarvis (Joyce) and Arthur (Ottie) (Sharon) Jarvis.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dwayne Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

The family gives their special thanks to Willa's oncology team at OSU for their dedication to helping her fight the fight against lung cancer. To the doctors and nurses at the Morrow County Hospital for their care and concern while she spent time admitted there. To the staff at Country View nursing home for their kind and loving hands these last four months of her life. And lastly, to Bella Care Hospice for their attentiveness to not only Willa's final needs, but any needs of the family.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Willa's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.