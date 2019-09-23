William "Bill" Bolton, Jr., age 66, of Fredericktown, died Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 19, 1953 in Sunbury to the late William and Frances (Shimp) Bolton, Sr.

Bill had worked as a Senior Slitter Operator in the plastic supply industry for 27 years. He enjoyed fishing, wood working and tinkering with tractors. Bill was first and foremost a "family man" always putting his family first above all else.

On June 13, 1987, Bill married Beverly Bolton and she preceded him in death.

Bill is survived by his children; Sabrina (Bob) Wyeth of Mt. Gilead, Anthony (Chris Morgan) Bolton of Fredericktown, and Stewart Persinger of Marengo; numerous grandchildren; siblings; Barb (Bill) Grubaugh and Joe (Kathy) Bolton both of Fredericktown, John (Cathy) Bolton of Mt. Gilead, Shirley (Dave) Hollar of Evansville, IN., Betty Walls of N.C., and Mary (Kenneth) Rickett of FL.; brother in law, Lewis Swint of Fredericktown.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Swint.

Friends may call on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington.

Memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

To share a memory of Bill or to send a condolence to the Bolton family, please visit www.gompffh.com.