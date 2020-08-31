William Harvey "Bill" Sterritt, 81 of Marengo, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer.

Bill was born May 19, 1939 in Marengo, Ohio, on his grandparent's farm, to the late William H, & Ester Evelyn (McNickle) Sterritt. Bill's parents moved to their own place, just right down the road from his grandparents, and that is where Bill would stay until he purchased his own home.

Bill graduated from Marengo High School in 1957, and would go on to attend Ohio University, where he earned his Associates Degree. Returning back home to Marengo after college, he worked with the state of Ohio, eventually being one of the youngest Clerk of Courts for Morrow County to take office. Bill was also a part of the Morrow County Electric CO-OP, and worked in several of the state parks.

Bill attended and was a life-long member of the Marengo United Methodist Church, a church that his grandfather's help built, and was active in their financial committee, and part of the pastoral board.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and dear sister Shirley Kroninger in December 2019.

Bill is survived by his beloved nieces, and nephews who he adored greatly. He is also survived by numerous cousins, great cousins, and extended family and friends. He also leaves behind his feline companion and friend Momma.

Bill was a pillar in the Marengo and Morrow community. He took great pride in representing his community in the best way that he could. In Bill's free time he enjoyed attending auctions, and was a collector of many things, but mostly antiques. Bill was also active in the Republican Party, and enjoyed politics. Bill owned harness race horses, and raced these horses at such places as the Morrow County Fair, Scioto Downs, and in Chicago.

Bill was a family-oriented man to say the least. His greatest joy was his niece, and nephews. He was most happy spending time with them, whether it was watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, or simply enjoying a bowl of strawberry ice cream which was his favorite, and everyone knew it. Bill was a personable, caring and compassionate man, but he was also a servant to God and his community, his family will remember him as the humble, and helping man that he was.

Pastor Ronald Dixon will officiate a funeral service for Bill on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Noon, at Marengo United Methodist Church, Family Life Center, 8 North High Street, Marengo, Ohio 43334, where friends and community members may visit and pay respects from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Marengo Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions and Bill's honor may be directed towards the Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 North High Street, Marengo, Ohio 43334, OR Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The DeVore- Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury is assisting the family with arrangements.