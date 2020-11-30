William J. Petitjean, age 83, of Yuma, Arizona died Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born in Versailles, Ohio to the late Alpha and Ruth (George) Petitjean.

Bill grew up around the Versailles and Russia area, ultimately settling in Marengo, Ohio. He was a hard-worker and operated a successful trucking company, Petitjean Trucking, LLC until his retirement in 2017. Bill was generous and caring and he loved NASCAR, playing darts, and riding his Harley Davidson.

Bill was preceded in death by siblings, Carl Petitjean, Lee Edward Petitjean, Doris (John) Dorner, Joan Freeman, Denis Petitjean, Ronald Petitjean, and sister-in-law Phyllis Petitjean.

Bill is survived by his children, William Petitjean, Douglas Petitjean, and Paula Petitjean, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a good friend, Beverley Arndt, brother Robert Petitjean, and brother-in-law, Leon Freeman, sisters-in-law, Joyce Petitjean and Marilyn Petitjean, nieces and nephews, and a lifetime worth of friends.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the spring at Marengo, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed through https://www.sunsetvistafuneralhome.com.